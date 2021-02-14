LIST: Ice on Roadways & Road Closures

Stay tuned to this page for live updates for reports of ice on roadways and road closures. This page will be updated live. Scroll down for Montgomery County locations.

Harris County

*NOTE: Spring Happenings will only be reporting on locations in Harris County that are north of the Sam Houston Tollway, west of US-59, and east of SH-249.

(Location | Lanes Affected | Reporting Agency)

Kuykendahl Rd At Spring Creek | All Lanes | HCPCT4

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At HARDY TOLL | All Lanes | Transtar

FM-1960 Westbound At HARDY TOLL RD | All Lanes | Transtar

CLOSED | SH-249 At Spring Cypress (north and southbound) | All Lanes | HCPCT4

| SH-249 At Spring Cypress (north and southbound) | All Lanes | HCPCT4 N Sam Houston Tollway Westbound At SH-249 | Exit Ramp | Transtar

CLOSED | SH-249 Between Northpointe & Spring Creek (north and southbound) | All Lanes | HCTRA

SH-249 Between Northpointe & Spring Creek (north and southbound) | All Lanes | HCTRA CLOSED | West Sam Houston Tollway Northbound At West Rd | All Lanes | HCTRA

West Sam Houston Tollway Northbound At West Rd | All Lanes | HCTRA SH-99 Lanier Pkwy – North Westbound At Mueschke Rd | All Lanes | Transtar

SH-249 At Beltway 8 (eastbound connector ramp) | All Lanes | HCPCT4

Montgomery County

(Location | Lanes Affected | Reporting Agency)