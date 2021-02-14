Local News
LIST: Ice on Roadways & Road Closures
Stay tuned to this page for live updates for reports of ice on roadways and road closures. This page will be updated live. Scroll down for Montgomery County locations.
Harris County
*NOTE: Spring Happenings will only be reporting on locations in Harris County that are north of the Sam Houston Tollway, west of US-59, and east of SH-249.
(Location | Lanes Affected | Reporting Agency)
- Kuykendahl Rd At Spring Creek | All Lanes | HCPCT4
- BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At HARDY TOLL | All Lanes | Transtar
- FM-1960 Westbound At HARDY TOLL RD | All Lanes | Transtar
- CLOSED | SH-249 At Spring Cypress (north and southbound) | All Lanes | HCPCT4
- N Sam Houston Tollway Westbound At SH-249 | Exit Ramp | Transtar
- CLOSED | SH-249 Between Northpointe & Spring Creek (north and southbound) | All Lanes | HCTRA
- CLOSED | West Sam Houston Tollway Northbound At West Rd | All Lanes | HCTRA
- SH-99 Lanier Pkwy – North Westbound At Mueschke Rd | All Lanes | Transtar
- SH-249 At Beltway 8 (eastbound connector ramp) | All Lanes | HCPCT4
Montgomery County
(Location | Lanes Affected | Reporting Agency)
- SH-249 Toll Rd Northbound At Circle Lake Dr | All Lanes | Transtar
- SH-105 Westbound At CROCKETT-MARTIN RD | All Lanes | Transtar
- SH-105 Eastbound At CROCKETT-MARTIN RD | All Lanes | Transtar
- SH-242 Westbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER | All Lanes | Transtar
- SH-242 Eastbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER | All Lanes | Transtar
- IH-45 Northbound At LOOP 336 | 3 Frontage Lanes | Transtar
- IH-45 Southbound At LOOP 336 | 3 Frontage Lanes | Transtar
- FM-1488 Eastbound At IH 45 | All Lanes | Transtar
- FM-1488 Westbound At IH 45 | All Lanes | Transtar
- IH-45 Northbound At WOODLANDS PKY | HOV Exit | Transtar
- IH-45 Northbound At SH-242 | Exit Ramp | Transtar
- SH-242 Westbound At IH-45 | All Lanes | Transtar
- SH-242 Eastbound At IH-45 | Exit Ramp | Transtar
- CLOSED | FM 3083 At Highway 75 | All Lanes | MCSO
- CLOSED | IH-45 Northbound Feeder At Gladstell | Feeder | Conroe PD
- CLOSED | Woodlands Parkway/Grogans Mill Bridge | All Lanes | MOCO PCT3 Commissioner
- CLOSED | Lake Robbins Bridge (near Landry’s restaurant) | All Lanes | MOCO PCT3 Commissioner
- CLOSED | Rayford Road Bridge (over railroad tracks) | All Lanes | MOCO PCT3 Commissioner
- IH-45 Northbound At FM-2854 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- IH-45 Northbound At SH-105 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- IH-45 Southbound At FM-2854 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- IH-45 Southbound At SH-105 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- SH-105 Eastbound After FM-1486 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- SH-105 Westbound Before FM-1486 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- SH-249 Toll Rd Northbound At FM-149 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- SH-249 Toll Rd Southbound At FM-149 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- FM-1097 Eastbound At IH-45 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- FM-1097 Eastbound At Lake Conroe | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- FM-1097 Westbound At IH-45 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- FM-1097 Westbound | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- CLOSED |FM-1774 Southbound At FM-1486 to FM-1488 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- CLOSED |FM-1774 Northbound At FM-1488 to FM-1486 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- FM-1488 Eastbound Between to Sherbrook Circle | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- CLOSED | FM-1774 Northbound At FM-149 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- CLOSED |FM-1774 Southbound At to FM-149 | All Mainlanes | Transtar
- FM-1488 Westbound At CO LINE | All Mainlanes | Transtar
