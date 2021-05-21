Lightning McQueen & Friends to Visit The Woodlands Children’s Museum Saturday





The Woodlands, Texas – The Woodlands Children’s Museum is revving up for summer with a visit from some favorite movie characters!

Guests to the museum will have an opportunity to take a photo and meet the one-of-a-kind famous racecar Lightning McQueen. This event will only be taking place on Saturday May 29th.

Other appearances include other characters such as Tow Mater, and lightning McQueen’s archrival, Jackson storm. Even more lovable characters like the Tipping Tractors will be making special appearances.

These replica vehicles from the hit movie series Cars will be at The Woodlands Children museum between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

“Part of our mission is to excite children through play. Any time a child is pretending to be someone or something else or playing with an object and pretending it is something else, they are engaging in imaginative play,” stated Angela Colton, the museum’s Executive Director. “Whatever they choose to play and pretend, they’re learning and developing important lifelong skills. Our character meets and greets help with this process.”

The Woodlands Children Museum is a unique group with a mission to provide children with an education that teaches them life skills. The children experience a dynamic program designed for grades K4-5. The Children’s mansion lists their mission as “We create opportunities that Educate, Empower and Excite children and families through play while inspiring a lifelong sense of wonder and discovery.”

The Woodlands Children Museum strongly encourages Guests to pre-purchase tickets for this popular event at www.woodlandschildrensmuseum.org. A limited number of tickets will be sold, and each ticket will be for a timed session in an effort to provide families with a safe and enjoyable experience. Tickets are $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members. Ticket prices include admission to the museum and a visit with the Cars characters.

A safe and fun day out to support The Woodlands Children’s Museum and memories for a lifetime for your kids. Come on out to see Lightning McQueen for one day only on Saturday May 29th.

The Woodlands Children’s Museum is located in the Panther Creek Village Center at 4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.woodlandschildrensmuseum.org. Follow the museum on Facebook @TheWoodlandsChildrensMuseum and on Instagram and Twitter @TheWoodlandsCM