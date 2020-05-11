Update 2: Donald Gene Lane has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Click here to read more.

UPDATE 1: The female has been pronounced deceased according to information just released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

Spring, Texas – Lifeflight is responding to transport a female that was struck while walking along FM 2920.

The Spring Fire Department and Cypress Creek EMS are on the scene near the intersection of FM 2920 and Hannover Forest in reference to a vehicle VS pedestrian crash.

A 20-year-old female was reportedly struck while she was walking along FM 2920, according to sources. She is reportedly in critical condition with CPR in progress.

Lifeflight has been requested and will transfer the female downtown to the medical center.

FM 2920 has been shut down in both directions.

This is an active and developing scene. No other details were immediately available.