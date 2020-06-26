Spring, Texas – Life flight is responding to a major accident involving a motorcycle on Interstate 45 near Cypresswood.

The accident is happening on the southbound mainlanes of I-45, just south of Cypresswood Drive.

It is reported that a critically injured motorcycle driver is being transported to the Texas Medical Center via life flight.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the accident.

The southbound mainlanes are temporarily closed to all traffic. Traffic is being diverted onto the feeder road.

Photo Credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office