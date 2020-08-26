Spring, Texas – Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify over the Gulf of Mexico. Overnight, Laura strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 MPH. Laura is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall later tonight.

Confidence is increasing in the model guidance, zeroing in on the Texas and Louisiana border which would put Houston on the “clean” side of the storm. Thankfully for Houston, it looks like we will escape the devastating and potentially catastrophic path of Hurricane Laura.

It’s a different story for folks over near the TX/LA border…they will experience catastrophic storm surge, upwards of 20 feet above ground in some areas, damaging winds, and flooding.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings remain in effect from San Luis Pass into Louisiana. Tropical Storm Warnings also remain in effect for a large portion of southeast Texas, including Spring and The Woodlands.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN SPRING?

As we mentioned above, if Hurricane Laura stays on its current track, Houston will remain on the “clean” side of the storm. Areas east of the Interstate 45 corridor have a 40-50% chance of seeing tropical-storm-force winds, while areas west of Interstate 45 have a 20-40% chance.

For rain, we can expect widespread totals of about an inch of rainfall.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors to the east.