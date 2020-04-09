Spring, Texas – Severe weather is expected across much of southeast Texas this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT?

Widespread rainfall between half an inch to an inch of rainfall is expected, however, rapid rainfall of up to three to five inches of rain over in isolated areas could lead to street flooding and a rise on creeks and bayous. We do not anticipate any widespread flooding, just ponding in the usual spots. The primary threats and significant threats with this system is the chance for large hail (up to golf ball-size) and strong damaging wind gusts, in some areas in excess of 60-70 MPH. The chance for tornadoes remains low but cannot be ruled out.

The greatest threat for severe weather remains west of the I-45 corridor.

Storms will likely begin to develop and intensify in the late afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service, the threat for severe weather is between 3-5 PM.

PRIMARY THREATS

Large hail up to golf ball-size.

Strong downburst wind gusts, some in excess of 60-70 MPH.

Low chance for isolated tornadoes, but the threat cannot be ruled out.

Widespread rain between 0.5-1 inch, localized 3-5 inches.

