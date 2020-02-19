Kuykendahl Road Closed After Train Strikes Dump Truck





Tomball, Texas – Kuykendahl is closed in both directions near Hufsmith Kuykendahl after a dump truck was struck by a train near the intersection.

Preliminary information indicates that a Union Pacific locomotive struck a dump truck that was on the tracks. It is unknown if the crossing arms were operational at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

The Spring Fire Department remains on the scene. This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.