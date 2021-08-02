Kuykendahl Road Bridge Beam Placement And Overnight Construction Scheduled For Week of August 2





The Woodlands, Texas – Starting Monday, August 2, the Kuykendahl Road widening project will undergo concrete paving work in the section between Lake Woodlands Drive and Bay Branch Drive. Construction will take place August 2-6 between the hours of 1:00AM and 9:00AM. There will be heavy equipment and lighting on site and residents in the area should expect some noise from the construction.

The job is being done by contractor WadeCon LLC and is scheduled to take six days to complete. Depending on weather conditions, construction could continue into Monday or Tuesday of the following week. The project’s goal is to have this section of the paving completed prior to the beginning of the school year on August 11.

The work will be done in the early morning hours to take advantage of cooler temperatures necessary for the concrete. This portion of the project includes a majority of the concrete road and when finished will leave the bridge deck, approaches, and transition areas remaining to be completed.

In addition to the concrete work, the 24 beams for the bridge over Bear Branch are scheduled to be delivered and placed on Monday, August 2 with construction beginning at 9:00AM. The beam placement is expected to be finished by late afternoon or early evening on Monday.

There will be cranes on both sides of the bridge construction and the tractor-trailers transporting the beams will be staged along the northbound lane of Kuykendahl Road north of Lake Woodlands Drive, as well as along the westbound outside lane of Woodlands Parkway between Cochran’s Crossing Drive and Kuykendahl Road.

If possible, motorists should take alternate routes and avoid using Kuykendahl Road along the construction zone during the beam placement. Kuykendahl Road will be down to one lane during the placement and flaggers will be directing traffic.

The project, funded through the 2015 road bond approved by voters, will widen Kuykendahl Road to a four-lane boulevard from Lake Woodlands Drive to Research Forest Drive. The design includes construction of two 12-foot-wide northbound vehicle lanes with an 8-foot-wide outside shoulder and a new bridge over Bear Branch for the northbound lanes that has a shoulder and walkway, mirroring the existing bridge. The two existing lanes will become the southbound lanes once construction is completed.