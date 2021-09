Spring, Texas – All local school districts have announced that they will be closed on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 due to the potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Klein ISD, Spring ISD, Tomball ISD, and Conroe ISD have all announced closures for Tuesday. In addition to the closure, all after-school activities on Monday have also been cancelled.

Classes are preliminary scheduled to resume on Wednesday, September 15 unless further cancellations are deemed necessary.