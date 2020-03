Spring, Texas – The Klein, Spring, Conroe, and Tomball Independent School District’s just announced that they will be cancelling classes next week due to ongoing public health concerns

All Klein, Spring, Conroe, and Tomball ISD schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16th until Friday, March 20th.

We expect to receive an update from the District’s at the latter part of next week on the status and any possible closure extensions.

Stay tuned to Spring Happenings for the latest on COVID-19.