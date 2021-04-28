Klein ISD to Open New Online-Only Virtual Learning Academy





Spring, Texas – Klein ISD recently announced a new online-only education program for students grades 4-12. The new program, Klein Virtual Academy, will begin during the 2021-2022 school year.

The program was locally-developed to provide students with an opportunity to learn in a flexible, online environment with engaging content. All learning will be completed in an online environment.

Klein Virtual Academy is available to anyone in or outside the Klein School District who meet the application requirements. The District says that all students in the Klein Virtual Academy must have access to reliable WiFi but will be provided with laptops and other necessary learning materials normally provided by the school like textbooks.

Students may receive instruction in the following ways:

Real-time teacher instruction via Zoom

Instructional activities within Schoology

Portfolio tasks and turning in of assignments

Assessments

Project-based learning/assignments

Video lessons

Group/partner projects

Students attending the Klein Virtual Academy will follow the same curriculum and grading guidelines as face-to-face learning but choices in electives will be limited.

The application process closes on Friday, April 30th. A Facebook Live stream Q&A will be held on Thursday, April 29 at 7:00 pm to answer questions about the new program. The Klein Virtual Academy principal will also be announced during this live Facebook event.

For more information about Klein Virtual Academy and the application process, visit https://kva.kleinisd.net