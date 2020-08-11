Spring, Texas – The Klein ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year during a special meeting Monday night.

The board approved a revised school calendar, including moving the start of the 2020-21 school year for all students to Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.

This change applies to all students.

When students return, they will begin either in Klein Online or Klein OnCampus, based on their selection prior to the July 31st deadline. The last day of school remains unchanged on the new calendar, with classes ending prior to Memorial Day.

Klein ISD staff will continue working weekly until September 4th which is classified on the calendar as “staff development”.

The first day of the 2020-21 school year for Klein ISD is Tuesday, September 8th.

Tomball ISD followed suit, delaying their start to September 8th. Conroe ISD will start classes tomorrow, August 12th while Spring ISD will start classes on August 17th.

For more information on Klein ISD’s ‘roadmap to reopening’, click here.