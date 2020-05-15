Spring, Texas – Although Klein ISD graduation ceremonies have been postponed until August 1st because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is committed to recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of the Klein ISD Class of 2020.

Klein ISD invites graduates and their friends and families to celebrate virtually on May 30th for the first-ever Senior Celebration Day. In these unprecedented times, the Klein Family is still strongly devoted to one another.

“The Class of 2020 has experienced a year unlike any other, and I’m so proud of their resilient spirit,” Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown said. “I’m honored to share this exciting day of celebration with our graduating seniors and their families.”

Klein ISD will certify graduates virtually and recognize the Class of 2020 by hosting an exciting day of virtual celebrations. You won’t want to miss this history-making day. Plus, you didn’t hear it from us, but get ready to #TurntheTassel!

It all starts on May 30th at 8:00 AM at Facebook.com/kleinisd/live with a message from Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown.

Shortly after, at 8:30 AM, we will have a special message for our future military men and women.

Each high school’s individual celebration will take place during their regularly-scheduled graduation time.

9:00 AM | Klein High School

11:45 AM | Klein Forest High School

2:30 PM | Klein Cain High School

4:45 PM | Klein Oak High School

7:30 PM | Klein Collins High School

In-person graduation is still planned for August 1st, 2020

Source: Klein ISD