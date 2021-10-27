Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown Receives Houston Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business Award

Klein, Texas – Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown was honored by Houston Business Journal last week when she received the Women Who Mean Business Award on Thursday, October 21. The annual award recognizes women from across the Houston area who have demonstrated excellence and made significant contributions not only to their organizations, but to their communities as well.

McGown received the award in Education and Technology, one of eleven categories that include finance, health care, real estate, energy, and other major industries. She was the sole recipient in the Education and Technology category, while other categories had multiple winners.

McGown later said of the award, “I am deeply grateful to receive this recognition from the Houston Business Journal and to be honored among this incredible group of women who are leading the way in their industries. I share this honor with the Klein Family and am so proud of what we accomplish together as a team for our students, families, and community.”

Having spent her entire career in education with Klein ISD, McGown served in numerous roles in the district before becoming the first female superintendent in district history in July 2019. Her previous roles in Klein ISD include deputy superintendent, chief learning officer, executive director, principal, assistant principal, and classroom teacher.

This latest award is also by no means her first, with McGown having been recognized by multiple organizations even since becoming superintendent just two years ago. Among her other accolades are the National School Public Relations Association’s 2020 Top Superintendent to Watch, Sam Houston State University’s 2020 Distinguished Educator of the Year, and the American Association of University Women’s 2019 Outstanding Woman in Education.

McGown continues to demonstrate her positive influence on the community outside of Klein ISD and is involved in multiple other organizations, both education-related and not. She has put time and effort into the nonprofits Bridging for Tomorrow, which works to alleviate the effects of poverty, and Love 146, which combats human trafficking, and she serves on the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts Board, the Google for Education North America K-12 Advisory Board, and the Northwest Assistance Ministries Board.