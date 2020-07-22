Spring, Texas – Klein ISD has announced that all students will begin school on August 19th via Klein Online.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo sent a letter to area superintendents on Monday discouraging in-person learning until October 2020.

“The prevalence of the virus in our community means that it would be unsafe for schools to return in-person at this time or in the near future. Hospitals are nearing our exceeding capacity as a matter of course. There are over 35,000 active cases in our county – an enormous pool of people able to spread the virus”, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a letter. “In-person instruction would inevitably give way to countless interactions and a new wave of cases and hospitalizations.”

You can read the full letter from Hidalgo by scrolling to the bottom of this page.

Following Judge Hildago’s recommendation, Klein ISD issued an update to their reopening plan on Wednesday.

Klein ISD will begin the 2020-20201 school year on August 19, 2020, with all students in Klein Online. The district says they are planning for students who selected Klein On-Campus to begin in-person learning no earlier than September 9, 2020. After August 24, 2020, Klein ISD says they will reassess the conditions and communicate their updated plans and potential start dates.

In addition, the enrollment window to choose between Klein Online and Klein On-Campus has been extended until July 31, 2020. The district asks that all parents visit the Skyward Family Access center to make a selection for your student.

To read Klein ISD’s complete update, please click here.

Letter from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to Area School Superintendents: