Education
Klein ISD Names Lakita Combs As Principal of Elementary School #33
Spring, Texas – Lakita Combs has been announced as the principal of the newest Klein ISD addition, Elementary School #33. The elementary school is set to open in the Fall for the 2020-21 school year and is located off of Spring Stuebner Road and Frassati Way.
Lakita Combs has worked with KISD throughout her career in education. She started off as a second-grade teacher at both Schultz and Metzler elementary, before serving as a mathematics and science instructional specialist, the District Math and Science Program Coordinator, and assistant principal at Metzler Elementary for five years before leading the campus as principal for an additional four years.
Throughout her time as a principal at Metzler Elementary, the school was internationally recognized for its successful Visible Learning teaching methods.
“I’m so excited to begin my 25th year in education by serving as the principal of Elementary #33,” Lakita said. “I look forward to working with the students and families of this extraordinary community.”
For more information, visit www.kleinisd.net.
