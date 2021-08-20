Klein ISD Launches SMART ID Card System





Klein, Texas – Klein Independent School District will begin using a new ID card system for the 2021-2022 school year featuring SMART cards that will offer new benefits to students, faculty, and parents.

According to the district’s website, “Klein ISD will begin using the SMART tag ID card system in the 2021-2022 school year to increase student safety, streamline management of students riding on school buses, and allow access to campus services via easy scans.”

The cards’ scanning capabilities will include payment for school meals and quick access to checking out library books. Students who ride the bus to and from school will be required to scan their cards to enter and exit school buses.

With the bus notification system, parents will have the option to receive notifications that will help keep track of their children as they travel. When a student enters and exits a bus, the system will verify that they are on the correct bus and then do the same to ensure they get off at the correct stop. Parents will also have the option to receive a notification when the bus is 10-15 minutes away both in the morning and after school.

In addition to organization and efficiency, the cards are expected to benefit overall school and student safety as the system will make it easier to identify people who should not be on campus.

The SMART ID cards will be distributed at the start of the school year. The bus notification system will be implemented in phases during the fall semester and families will be made aware of the system before receiving notifications.

For more information, visit https://kleinisd.net/familynet/smarttag