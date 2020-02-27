Klein ISD Issues Statement Regarding Coronavirus; No Confirmed Cases in District





Spring, Texas – Klein ISD has released the following statement regarding the Coronavirus.

“Klein ISD follows the guidance and expertise of national and local health officials to help protect our students and staff from all communicable diseases. The District is aware that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

While we continue to work closely with local and federal health authorities, as of Feb. 26, 2020, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Harris County and no additional precautions have been advised for Klein ISD at this time.

State medical experts indicate that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID -19 are the same recommendations for preventing the spread of the flu. Families may visit the CDC website for more information regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Should you have any further questions, please contact the nurse on your child’s campus or visit kleinisd.net/health.”