Spring, Texas – Klein ISD has announced that they are providing daily COVID-19 stats in their newly released COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard is available at http://kleinisd.net/COVID19.

“The dashboard shows active student cases, active staff cases, total active cases, and the COVID-19 positivity rate among all Klein On-Campus students and all staff,” Klein ISD said on Facebook.

The dashboard will be updated daily at noon. All stats can be filtered by campus, school level, or family of schools. All positive (active) cases have been tested and received a report verifying the individual has contract COVID-19.