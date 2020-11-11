Spring, Texas – A $500 bonus will be paid out to all Klein ISD full-time employees on November 20, 2020.

At their November 9, 2020 board meeting, the Klein ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve a one-time $500.00 payment to its full-time employees. Additionally, benefit-eligible employees who work less than full-time will receive a $250.00 payment.

These stimulus payments are meant to reward staff members for their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Klein ISD employees should expect their bonus on November 20, 2020.