Spring, Texas – Klein ISD has announced their plans for reopening which allows parents to choose between on-campus learning or an e-learning option, Klein Online.

“In preparing for the new school year, we’ve taken the lessons we learned from our rapid response last spring and refined them to face the persisting challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. We have listened to the concerns of our families, employees, and community members and have consulted with health and local officials to ensure that we successfully reopen for every student and employee in our care.” – Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown

On-Campus learning will allow students the option to participate in classes five days a week, on-site at their zoned institutions. With this option, students will attend school using a traditional schedule, including extracurricular activities.

Klein Online will allow students to complete classwork virtually from home, five days a week. The grading criterion will be equivalent between on-campus learning and e-learning.

In order for the district to plan effectively for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, both new and returning families should declare their choice for how each of their students will participate in school— Klein On-Campus or Klein Online. This choice is a commitment for students for the first quarter of school (August 19-October 7).

Both new and returning families should indicate their choice for each of their students in the Annual Student Information Update in the Family Access Center of the Skyward system, between July 14 and July 24, 2020, in order to ensure every student has a schedule ready for the first day of school. Families of returning Klein ISD students who do not select an option for each of their students by July 24, 2020, will be automatically enrolled in Klein On-Campus Learning.

The district also addresses the concerns of many parents. Mandatorily, all students and staff will wear face coverings in classrooms, common areas, hallways, on buses, and when social distancing is not achievable. The district’s website states: “Face coverings include non-medical grade disposable face masks, cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth), or full-face shields to protect eyes, nose, and mouth.” The school district also notes that if a student happens to test positive for COVID-19, parents and staff will be informed, and the school will cooperate with the family, TEA public health guidance, the CDC, and local health officials. Sick children are expected to stay at home.

“The health and safety of our students, staff, and community is of the utmost importance in Klein ISD. We will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal health officials to ensure that we are implementing all necessary precautions for Klein On-Campus Learning so that our students and staff remain safe.” – Klein ISD Health Services Director Yvonne Clark, BSN, RN

You can learn more about KISD’s Roadmap to Reopening by visiting their website: https://support.kleinisd.net

For frequently asked questions related to the reopening, click here.