Spring, Texas – The Klein Independent School District has announced the cancellation of graduations and proms for the class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduating seniors were officially conferred during a virtual ceremony on May 30th and diplomas were distributed at each high school in June.

Klein ISD issued the following statement: “We regret to inform you that all graduation ceremonies and proms for the Class of 2020 are canceled. Although every effort was made to provide these memorable experiences for our seniors, we must keep the health and safety of our graduates, their families, and staff as the priority. While we know this announcement will come as a disappointment to many, we have a responsibility to put the health and safety of everyone in our charge above all else. We sincerely hoped that COVID-19 conditions would have improved by this time, but as they have not, this difficult and disappointing decision is the responsible thing to do for the health and safety of our community. If there is one thing that comes from the obstacles our graduating class has faced this year, it will be resilience in the face of adversity. We wish the Class of 2020 all the best for their future and extend our sincere apology to our graduates’ families.”

Graduates who have not yet picked up their diplomas should contact their high school.

