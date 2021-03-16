Klein Forest’s Auto Tech Program Nominated for Best National Technical Trading School





Spring, Texas – Every year, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Wix Filters sponsor the search for the best technical trading school on a national level. This year, Klein Forest High School’s Auto Tech program, taught by Mr. Jonathan Couch, was nominated for the award.

The nomination itself puts the public school’s program as one of the top 21 programs in the country. Furthermore, the award team has nominated the high school alongside specialized, college-level technical trading programs. Therefore, Klein Forest’s program is outperforming the majority of schools in their same category.

The Auto Tech program helps students learn how to repair and perform maintenance on a variety of vehicles. These programs allow high school students to explore career paths that go directly into the workforce post-graduation. Additionally, the program prepares students to become certified professionals in the automotive repair industry.

In the end, Mr. Couch’s goal is to prepare his students as best as possible for whatever they choose to do in life. He teaches his students the value of hard work and passion. Therefore, his students finish the program knowledgeable and eager about auto repair.

Featured Image Credit: Klein ISD Website