Two Students Charged With Felony Arson After Igniting Aerial Fireworks Inside Klein Forest High School





Houston, Texas – Two students have been criminally charged after discharging fireworks in the commons area of Klein Forest High School, Tuesday.

According to officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, two juvenile males have been arrested and charged with felony arson after igniting an aerial firework that was placed inside a secondary container.

The fireworks were set off during lunch when over 700 students were in the commons. The building was occupied by over 4,000 students and staff who were subsequently evacuated after the fireworks were set off.

Four students were injured during the incident – two directly related to the fireworks and two who were attempting to flee the school. Officials say that all of their injuries were minor. The students were treated by Cypress Creek EMS on the scene.

In a statement released by the Klein ISD, they stated – “The District is grateful for the immediate response of emergency personnel, law enforcement, and first responders working with the Klein Police Department in responding to this incident.

Klein Forest students, staff and administration are to be commended for ensuring a smooth and orderly evacuation”

Over 150 police officers responded to the initial call for help after an officer reported shots fired in the school. Moments later, Dispatch updated the officers responding and advised that there was an explosion or loud bang in the commons and not shots fired.

The following agencies assisted in the incident: Klein ISD Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Spring ISD Police Department, Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Houston Police Department, and the Montgomery County Bomb Squad.

Students returned to class on Wednesday morning – but reported to their fifth-period class to collect their personal belongings.

