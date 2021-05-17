Klein Collins Senior Chelsea Stein Wins State Title, Sets Record





Spring, Texas – Chelsea Stein, a Klein Collins senior, won the Texas State championship for 100-meter wheelchair dash and set a new state record of 18.74 seconds.

At the Texas UIL State track meet Chelsea Stein, representing the Klein Collins Tigers, went on to perform spectacularly. Stein placed 1st in the 100-meter wheelchair dash, 2nd in the 400-meter wheelchair dash, and 5th in the seated shot put. This performance by Stein earned her the state title for the 100-meter wheelchair dash and broke the state record simultaneously.

Shortly after this record breaking performance Stein thanked her coach on twitter saying “Thank you coach Bradshaw for the past two years. You were an amazing coach to me and I am so grateful for you! I loved every moment of our training seasons and I am going to miss you so so much! Thank you again coach Bradshaw!”

This was Chelsea’s final performance for Klein Collins but this strong willed young woman will continue to do great things.