Klein Cain High School Student’s Life Saved By School Staff And Police After Collapsing On Campus





Klein, Texas – A student at Klein Cain High School was recently saved by school staff and police after he collapsed on the second floor of the school at approximately 2:45PM on Friday, October 1. A group of two Klein ISD police officers and five Klein Cain staff members took swift action that saved the student’s life and that, unbeknownst to them and the student, would later save his life again.

Upon discovering the unconscious student, the group immediately called 9-1-1 and proceeded to perform CPR and deploy an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). They were able to get the student in stable condition and transport him to a hospital, undoubtedly saving his life.

The team later downloaded data from the AED and noticed it indicated substantial health risks for the student. After sending the data to the student’s physicians, medical professionals immediately called for the student to return to the hospital for further care as they had learned he was in imminent danger of another episode. Because of the rescuers’ discovery of the underlying problems the student later had a permanent defibrillator implanted, averting the impending life-threatening events.

The student’s rescuers are Klein ISD Police Officers Joe Wooley and Allison Washington, Klein Cain counselor Michelle York, athletic trainer Phil Bartlett, nurse Jackie Angelino, and Klein Cain Assistant Principals Robert Carbajal and Chava Sadler. The group was honored at Klein ISD’s October 12 Board of Trustees meeting where they were presented life saving awards by Klein ISD Police Chief David Kimberly and Klein Cain Principal Nicole Patin.

Kimberly praised the group’s rapid and efficient response and underscored the gravity of their heroism, saying, “I know for certain the outcome would have been very, very different had it not been for them. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you, each and every one of you, thank you.”