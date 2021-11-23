Kirby Ice House Set To Build New Location In The Woodlands

The Woodlands, Texas – Houston-based Kirby Ice House has announced plans to build its third location and its first outside of Houston, set for 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in The Woodlands. The five-year old business opened its second ice house nearly 18 months ago and has now solidified plans for its third, though no opening date has yet been announced.

Kirby Ice House is partnering with the Howard Hughes Corporation to develop the 4-acre plot that will feature over 10,000 square feet of indoor space and a backyard of over 18,000 square feet. The ice house will be situated between The Woodlands Mall and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and is expecting to receive a lot of its business from patrons of the commercial hub.

The third Kirby Ice House will have all of the features that made the first two such popular gathering places, including outdoor games, food trucks, and event opportunities. Some features will be even more out-sized than at the other locations, such as the 70 TVs that will allow Kirby Ice House to show several different sports events, movies, and shows at once. The 141-foot bar, claimed to be the longest in Texas, is slated to have 120 different taps and a wide selection of draft beer that showcases breweries from across Texas and the Houston area. The main bar and the outdoor bar will both offer a variety of cocktails and wine in addition to the expansive beer list.

In a news release announcing the upcoming ice house, Kirby Ice House Partner Russ Morgan said, “As we add locations, we are looking to bring the same Kirby Ice House brand to more people by maintaining the experience and service that made our first location so popular. We are excited to create the ultimate gathering spot and event space in the center of The Woodlands’ vibrant community and commercial hub to serve the area’s residents, companies, and visitors.”