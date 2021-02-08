Spring, Texas – JW’s Place Soul Food & BBQ has opened up in Spring Tails. Located at 28533 Spring Trails Ridge, Spring, TX, the new barbecue joint serves up a variety of barbecue dishes while also hosting live entertainment acts. Owner, Cassaundra Webb, recently put out a video on the restaurant’s Facebook page relaying all of the menu details.

“I make the sauce myself,” Webb states in the video. “It’s from scratch.”

The restaurant serves up some of the most notable barbecue dishes such as ribs, pulled pork, fried chicken, whole chicken, sliced beef, and more. They also feature a number of class barbecue side dishes such as mac & cheese, potato salad, and coleslaw.

The establishment also has a drive-thru for the added convenience of dining out. Along with a kids menu with selections such as chicken tenders & fries and a kid’s size BBQ option, JW’s Place is the newest family-friendly restaurant addition to Springs.