Montgomery County, Texas – Today, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough issued a statement regarding the public wearing of masks.

“As your Montgomery County Judge, in consultation with our county Attorney’s Office, I do not find a statutory or legal basis that would allow me or anyone else in government to issue an order requiring citizens to wear a mask in public. Especially under the fear of making it a criminal offense if they don’t…” – Mark Keough

The statement was made in response to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s order today which mandates the use of masks while out in public. You can read more about the Harris County order here.

For the full video statement from the Montgomery County Judge, watch the video below.