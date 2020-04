Harris County, Texas – County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Wednesday that all Harris County Parks will close this weekend in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Hidalgo said trends have shown that social distancing may be slowing the spread of the Coronavirus, and efforts may be reversed if residents decide to congregate.

“If we have an Easter weekend where everybody decides they’re going to congregate, then we’re going back several steps,” Hidalgo said.