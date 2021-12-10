Investigators Uncover Human Remains In North Harris County During Search For Missing Taylor Pomaski

Harris County, Texas – On December 10, 2021, investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and members of Texas EqquSearch excavated and searched a site in north Harris County that had been identified in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski.

During the search, officials recovered possible remains which the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences later determined to be human. The identity of the remains is unclear at this time, though investigators believe them to be connected to the Taylor Pomaski case, according to the announcement from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. HC Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct the identification of the remains.

The investigation into the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

The 29-year-old was last seen on April 25, 2021 at her home in Spring. She is described as being 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing between 95-110 pounds, and having blond hair and blue eyes. She has a mole above her left eye and on the left side of her nose.