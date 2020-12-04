Tomball, Texas – Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a 59-year-old woman that went missing after leaving for work.

Violet Marie Mackrizz was last seen on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence in the 17000 block of Stamford Oaks Drive in the Park at Glen Arbor Subdivision in northwest Harris county.

Violet’s last known clothing is unknown.

She is 5’2 in height and weighs 150lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a Black 2016 Mercedes A250 with Texas plates MBV1949.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Violet Marie Mackrizz is urged to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.