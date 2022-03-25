Investigators Need Public’s Help Identifying Suspect That Shot Man in Memorial Hills Townhome

Harris County, Texas – On, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Deputies responded to the Memorial Hills Townhomes located at 21506 Old Ranch Road in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses stated they heard several gunshots and observed a black male lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, Deputies located the decedent, identified as 43-year-old Tierre Robinsons, with gunshot wounds to his body.

EMS arrived on scene and attempted life saving measures but Robinson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Witnesses observed a black in color Audi four door sedan leaving the scene of the murder at a high rate of speed. One witness observed a male, possibly light skinned enter the Audi and drive off.

After further investigation it was found from surveillance footage the suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored newer model Audi four door sedan with ten spoke silver rims.

The male is described as being 5’09-6’01 foot, medium build and light skinned with dark hair, possibly white or Hispanic.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or suspect involved in this heinous crime please contact the Homicide office at 713-274-9100 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8411.