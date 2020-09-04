Spring, Texas – In-N-Out Burger just announced their new Willowbrook location is officially open, as of Sept. 4.

The location was first announced in April 2019 and has been much anticipated since. Their newest location at 7611 FM 1960 W., Houston will feature a drive-thru, covered patio with outdoor seating for 42 guests and an indoor dining space for up to 74 guests, according to a press release from In-N-Out.

The press release also stated the company will be hiring 80 associates to join their team at the new location. Wages start at $13 per hour. You can learn more about employment opportunities here.

The new location, along will all other In-N-Out restaurants are open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

In-N-Out is a regional fast food chain with locations primarily in the Southwest and Pacific Coast. The California-based eatery serves fresh, never frozen 100% American beef patties, fresh, hand-cut french fries, and shakes with real ice cream. To view their menu, click here.

Photo credit: sota, Flickr