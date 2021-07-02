In-N-Out Burger Considering New Location in The Woodlands





The Woodlands, Texas – Mike Abbate, In-N-Out Burger’s Assistant Vice President for Real Estate and Development, responded to inquiry made by Spring Happenings by saying that In-N-Out hopes to open a restaurant in The Woodlands in the future, but no additional specifics were given.

“At this stage, we are in the development application process, so it’s still too early to say when, or even if, we will be able to open a restaurant there. Once we do begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us 5 to 6 months to build the restaurant and open for business.” – Mike Abbate, Assistant VP of Real Estate and Development. “We do know that The Woodlands is a wonderful community, and we are excited about the prospect of opening a location there!”

Our inquiry to In-N-Out came after a reader tipped us about the potential sale of a property located near The Woodlands Mall.

Spring Happenings will continue to follow this development and will update you on our findings.