UPDATE: Freeway is back open in both directions.

Spring, Texas – A hazardous material spill from a motor vehicle accident has closed the mainlanes of Interstate 45 near Spring Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the freeway is shut down in both directions. According to Houston Transtar, it appears as if a single lane on the southbound side has opened up to minimal traffic. The northbound lanes remain closed.

You can use SH-249, Hardy Toll Road, or IH-69 as alternate routes.

It is unknown how long the freeway will be closed.