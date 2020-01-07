Local News
I-45 Closed While Firefighters Work To Free Person Trapped in Crashed Vehicle
Spring, Texas – The northbound mainlanes of Interstate 45 are completely closed at Cypresswood Drive while firefighters work to free an injured person that is trapped in a crashed vehicle.
Initial reports indicate two to three vehicles are involved in the crash.
If traveling on I-45, use SH-249 or the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.
