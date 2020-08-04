Spring, Texas – Hurricane Harbor Splashtown just announced that they will not be re-opening and will remain closed for the 2020 season.

The waterpark released the following statement:

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown will remain closed for the 2020 season. These are difficult times, and we know the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges for everyone. Given the situation we want to ensure we provide you with all the value of your Season Pass. All 2020 Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Season Passes and Pre-Purchased Tickets will be valid for the 2021 season. We look forward to welcoming you and your family back to the waterpark next year. We appreciate your understanding during these very challenging times. Please stay safe.”

Hurricane Harbor says that 2020 season passes and one-day tickets will be valid for the 2021 season.

Additional information can be found on their website, https://sixflags.com/splashtown/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update.