Spring, Texas – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown has announced they will be opening to the public beginning July 3! Members and Season Pass Holders have exclusive preview days on June 29-July 2.

The park has implemented new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including new technology systems to protect guests and employees, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the new safety measures, the park is implementing an online reservation system that will limit the number of guests inside the park. All visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using this new online system. Six Flags says that the use of an online reservation system will help schedule guests for their park entry and will stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure. They say the online reservation process takes around 5-7 minutes to complete.

Six Flag says that their reopening plan, which was developed in consultation with epidemiologists, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols. The reopening plan includes:

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance (See reservation details & schedule below)

To learn more about the opening of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown visit, https://sixflags.com/splashtown/special-events/park-opening2020.

To make or learn more about the online reservation system visit, https://sixflags.com/reserve.