How The Texas Senate’s Proposed Redistricting Map Would Change Congressional Districts Around Spring





Spring, Texas – The Texas State Senate’s proposal for redistricting would make significant changes to congressional districts across the state and if adopted would change the representation for many Spring residents.

District lines are redrawn every decade to adjust for population changes found in the census. Because of its ongoing population boom, this time around Texas is gaining two new districts for a total of 38, with one of the new districts being in the Houston area and potentially near Spring.

Under the current lines, Spring is split three ways with areas in the 2nd, 8th, and 18th Congressional Districts. The core of Spring lies in the 2nd as the district snakes from the northeast corner of Harris County over to Klein and then down into central Houston. If the Senate’s proposal passes, Spring would sit entirely in the 2nd Congressional District, currently represented by Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

The 2nd Congressional District would also extend north to cover parts of The Woodlands and would encompass roughly a third of Montgomery County, much of which is currently in the 8th Congressional District, represented by Republican Congressman Kevin Brady. The newly created 38th Congressional District would cover areas that the 2nd currently passes through, including the entirety of Klein and Tomball.

Proposed maps need to be passed by both the Texas Senate and House of Representatives before being adopted and this proposal is in its early stages. It is expected that the Texas House of Representatives will release its own redistricting proposal.