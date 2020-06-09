Spring, Texas – The Houston-based Mexican restaurant chain Fajita Pete’s will be opening up a new location this coming fall. The chain of Tex-Mex comfort food has chains throughout Texas with plans of a new storefront on Gosling Road. The new storefront will be located at 24345 Gosling Road, Ste. 225, Spring.

While the opening date is set for the fall, the restaurant doesn’t have a scheduled opening date, according to Patrick Magliaro, a spokesman for Triad Real Estate Consulting Group, which is leasing the space. However, he anticipates that the opening will take place in either September or October of 2020.

Fajita Pete’s is known for serving up fresh fajitas, salads, chicken platters, along with a variety of sides that include guacamole & chips, queso & chips, and even desserts.