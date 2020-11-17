Houston, Texas – Coming soon to Vintage Park is Tumble 22, an Austin-based Nashville hot chicken restaurant. The restaurant will be located at 10723 Louetta Road in the same building as the old PDQ chicken restaurant that shut down in Q4 of 2019.

Tumble 22 is the brainchild of Harold Marmulstein, the chef and owner of Salty Sow. He was inspired by Nashville hot chicken and decided to expand his portfolio, creating Tumble 22. His goal, according to the Tumble 22 Hot Chicken website, was to change the way Austin experiences chicken.

The secret of the chicken is the unique blend of spices, with heat brought from cayenne and spice dip. Through careful cooking in hot oil and absolutely no MSG used in the preparation of their dishes, Tumble 22 is a spicy take on chicken that you can feel great about.

According to their website, Tumble 22 offers four heat levels that “don’t mess around.” These range from “wimpy’ to “Cluck’n Hot.” The menu does offer milder options, though, like their Sweet Chili Yogurt sauce and the cool Cilantro Mint sauce. They will also be offering curbside pickup and online ordering for safety and convenience. If you’re looking for a picnic lunch, they can help you out – they have a Chicken Picnic special that serves four.

Whether you choose to keep it mild or are looking to make things “Cluckin’ Hot,” Tumble 22 looks to be a fiery new addition to the Vintage Park neighborhood.

Tumble 22 is scheduled to open later this month.