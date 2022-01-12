Horrific Crash Caught on Home Surveillance Cameras Leaves Two People Critically Injured

Spring, Texas – A horrific crash that was caught on a home surveillance system has left two people in critical condition.

The crash happened around 5:30 PM in the 18500 block of Forest Elms Dr. in the Cypresswood subdivision.

According to witnesses, a SUV was traveling down Blue Lake Drive at speeds upwards of 70 MPH when it intentionally struck a sedan. The impact caused the driver of the sedan to lose control and crashed into a parked flatbed trailer.

Firefighters with the Spring Fire Department had to cut both occupants out of the sedan using hydraulic rescue tools. The two occupants of the sedan were transported by Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest where they are listed in critical condition.

According to sources, the suspect intentionally struck the sedan in what is believed to have been an apparent domestic incident. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect who was driving the SUV is the husband of the female driver that was critically injured.

“Charges are pending on the suspect with one count of Aggravated Assault on a family member and one count of Aggravated assault on the male passenger”, said Thomas Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “He has been booked into the Harris County Jail.”

——

UPDATE: Charges have been accepted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Oscar Millan-Martinez is charged with two felony offenses; Aggravated Assault on a Family Member and Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon (vehicle). His bond was set to $60,000.00. Martinez remains in the Harris County Jail.