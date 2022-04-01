Homicide Investigators Charge Two With Capital Murder In Shooting Of Deputy : Seek Information On Third Suspect

Update: A third suspect has been charged in the death of HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez.

17-year-old Fredrick Tardy has been taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder.

Spring, Texas – On March 31st, 2022, at approximately 8:35 PM, an off duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez and his wife were shopping at the Joe V’s grocery store located at 2929 FM 1960 in North Harris County. As they walked to their vehicle, Deputy Almendarez observed a black, four-door, Nissan Altima backed up to his truck and two males under his truck.

Deputy Almendarez instructed his wife to walk to safety and approached the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle was now occupied by three male suspects. As Deputy Almendarez approached, the suspect’s began discharging firearms at him.

Despite being struck multiple times, Deputy Almendarez was able to return fire shooting at least two of the suspects. The suspects fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Darren Almendarez was transported to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Two of the suspects, 23 year old Joshua Stewart and 19 year old Fredarius Clark, arrived at the same hospital in the suspect vehicle a short time later. Both suspects had gunshot wounds.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units were dispatched to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark have been charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez.

A third male, who is described as a 17 to 19 year old black male with a medium complexion and braided hair is being sought for questioning.

Anyone with information about the murder of Deputy Darren Almendarez is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.