Christine Fesus Charged with Murder After Shooting & Killing Homeless Women in Grocery Store Parking Lot





Houston, Texas – A woman has been arrested after authorities say she shot and killed a homeless woman in a parking lot along FM 1960 Sunday night.

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at approximately 11:25pm Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Food Town located in the 1400 block of West FM 1960. Deputies arrived at the scene to find an adult female dead from a gunshot wound.

While deputies were on the scene, a female resident of a nearby apartment complex called 911, identifying herself as Christine Fesus. Fesus, 34, states that she was walking her dog in the parking lot when she was aggressively approached or attacked by a homeless woman. She said that she produced her pistol and fired one shot at the approaching woman.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Deandrea Citizen. Friends of Citizen said that she was homeless and struggling with mental health issues and that she frequented the shopping center. Witnesses have claimed that Fesus approached Citizen and that the shooting was unprovoked. One witness attempted to perform CPR on Citizen, though she did not survive.

HCSO released a statement on Monday saying that “a review of nearby surveillance video did not support Fesus’ version of the confrontation.” It remains unclear what led up to Fesus pulling out and firing her gun.

Fesus was arrested and charged with murder. She has since made a $75,000.00 bond and is due back in court in October.