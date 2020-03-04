Local News
Herman Leads Race For Harris County Precinct 4 Constable
Spring, Texas – Incumbent Mark Herman leads the Republican primary election for Harris County Precinct 4 Constable.
Early voting results are in and put Herman in a colossal lead against his contender, Chris Bounds. Out of the 32,766 early and absentee votes cast, Herman accounts for 30,005, while Bounds took 2,761 of the votes.
The winner of tonight’s primary election will face off with Democratic candidate Jeff McGowen who ran unopposed.
For more information visit www.harrisvotes.com
