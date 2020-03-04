Connect with us

Local News

Herman Leads Race For Harris County Precinct 4 Constable

Published

1 day ago

on


Spring, Texas – Incumbent Mark Herman leads the Republican primary election for Harris County Precinct 4 Constable.

Early voting results are in and put Herman in a colossal lead against his contender, Chris Bounds. Out of the 32,766 early and absentee votes cast, Herman accounts for 30,005, while Bounds took 2,761 of the votes.

Screenshot: HarrisVotes.com. Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

The winner of tonight’s primary election will face off with Democratic candidate Jeff McGowen who ran unopposed.

For more information visit www.harrisvotes.com

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Thank you NetDepot!

Our website is proudly housed out of a local data center. Our state-of-the-art servers are managed by our partners at NetDepot.com located in Spring, Texas!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Disclaimer:

All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.

Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.

In Case You Missed It