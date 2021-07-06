dark
HCSO: Teen Dead After Jumping From Moving Vehicle During Argument with Mother

Houston, Texas – Deputies say a 15-year-old girl died after jumping out of a moving vehicle while arguing with her mother on I-45, Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a crash on I-45 near FM 1960.

According to preliminary information released by HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl had an argument with her mother right before she jumped out of the vehicle. The teen was then struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

