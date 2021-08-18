HCFMO: Lightning Strike to Blame for Commercial Building Fire on FM 1960





Houston, Texas – The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says a lightning strike caused Cool Dental on FM 1960 to catch fire late Tuesday evening.

Firefighters with the Ponderosa Fire Department (PFD) responded to reports of a commercial building on fire in the 1000 block of W FM 1960 just after 7:00 PM.

When firefighters arrived they reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the dental office.

Fire crews entered the building, but only for a short period of time before being pulled out of the structure due to deteriorating conditions. Just after the firefighters exited the building, a roof collapse was reported.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. The building was reported to be vacant at the time of the blaze.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office have deemed the fire to be accidental and caused by a lightning strike.

The PFD was assisted by several neighboring fire departments.