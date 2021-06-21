75.5 F
Spring
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Hazmat Spill Closes Two Outside Lanes Near I-45 and Cypresswood

SpringHappenings.com

Spring, Texas – Two outside lanes of the North Freeway near Cypresswood are shut down due to a hazardous material spill.

The Spring Fire Department is on the scene of a commercial vehicle leaking fuel on the northbound mainlanes just south of Cypresswood Drive.

Approximately 60 gallons of diesel fuel is on the roadway.

Harris County Hazmat is responding to the scene to assist.

Two outside lines are shut down. Traffic is currently backed up to Richey Road. Expect a 10 minute delay on your drive north.

