Hazardous Chemical Leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown; 26 Transported to Area Hospitals





6:00 PM UPDATE: Officials have identified the chemicals involved in todays incident at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown as 35% sulfuric acid and 10-13% liquid bleach.

5:45 PM UPDATE: Officials say the chemical is related to the treatment of the water, however, the exact chemical has not yet been identified. A total of 26 people have been transported to area hospitals and 39 have refused medical treatment. Additionally, over 100 people have gone through a decontamination process.

As previously reported, a three-year-old child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition. The child was experiencing severe respiratory distress. Officials reported the child’s condition has stabilized.

5:15 PM UPDATE: Medical crews are still treating and transporting multiple patients from Hurricane Harbor Splashtown after they were exposed to a chemical leak. Officials have not provided any information on the chemical at this time. Over 30 people including children have been transported to area hospitals, and the number continues to rise. Several patients are listed in critical condition.

Resources from the City of Houston, Fort Bend County and Montgomery County are all responding to assist.

———————–

Spring, Texas – Fire and EMS are on the scene of a hazardous chemical leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, located at 21300 North Freeway in Spring.

According to sources, 29 people including guests and employees are requiring medical attention and 100+ people will require decontamination from the chemical.

Of the 29 people requiring medical attention, one child is reported to be in critical condition.

Avoid the area. Fire and medical resources from Montgomery County and the City of Houston are responding to assist.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.